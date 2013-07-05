Diesel spill on Northland highway causes commuter chaos

A diesel spill on State Highway 10 in Northland is believed to have caused five crashes today.

Police road closed Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the spill near the Bulls Gorge area near Kerikeri happened around 10am this morning at the Puketona Juncton.

It is not known yet how far the spill has spread.

The spill appears to have played a factor in five crashes in the area. No one was injured in the crashes.