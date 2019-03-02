Die hard Eminem fans line up nine hours before entry

Concert-goers are milling into Westpac Stadium’s grounds ahead of the record-breaking Eminem concert in Wellington tonight.

Some die-hard fans of the rap god arrived more than nine hours before gates open at 5.15pm to get as close as possible to the stage.

Eminem’s concert will see a record-breaking 45,000 people at Westpac Stadium, with more than half of them from outside the Wellington region.

NZTA is reporting that traffic is backed up on State Highway One southbound between Levin and Otaki.

"Please continue to expect significant DELAYS of approximately 90 minutes," the agency said in a tweet.

Canterbury woman Courtenay Miller and her family are the first in line for one of the general admission field areas at Westpac Stadium after arriving at 7.50am.

"Every CD, yeah… he’s hot, sorry," she said to her nearby partner.

Ms Miller broke down in tears describing her love for Eminem, which started with 'My Name Is,' when she was 12 years old.

She has a D12 tattoo, in tribute to the hip hop group which Eminem used to be a part of, on her shoulder.

"Have to get another tattoo when I get home."

Ms Miller said she’ll be using the opportunity to take photos for her Eminem shrine, which include posters, flags, dolls and books.

"I’d like to touch him, never wash my finger again."

Liam Carr said the wait since 8.30am has been cold but full of anticipation.

"I got into him real young, probably too young to be listening to him honestly… favourite artist of all time… psyched to see him live."

"[I was] probably being left alone with a TV, clicking onto C4, parents weren’t too happy, but I’ve enjoyed it," he said about listening to Eminem since he was six years old.

He enjoys Eminem’s music flow, and how he relates to the music.

Mr Carr and his friend have been going for walks to help with the stiffness of sitting on concrete.

Wellington woman Gemma Sutcliffe has been waiting since 10am and said she’s been waiting to hear him perform live "forever."

"I just wanted to get up front cause I’ve been a huge fan since I was like 14 and I got the tat to prove it," she said about her 'Rapture 2019 tattoo' that covers her right forearm.

"He’s done well… he started from the bottom. Everyone in Wellington’s being waiting for a massive concert and we’ve finally got it," she said.

Australian Chelsea Carr and her family have flown over for the show after missing the opportunity to see him at home.

Ms Carr said she’s loved Eminem’s music since she was 13 and she missed out on the chance to see him five years ago because her parents didn’t want her to hear Eminem’s foul language.