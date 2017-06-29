Did you know the classic Kiwi meat pie has to be heated to 60deg to be sold?

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Seven Sharp Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
"It's easily being distracted, it just takes a split second and then something like this could happen."
The Tongan community has differing opinions on the series featuring white comedian Chris Lilley.
Jimmy Lusibaea is now a member of parliament and a leading businessman.
Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.
Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ