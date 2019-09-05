'I did say this would happen, I told you so' - Judith Collins tells John Campbell over KiwiBuild fail

Breakfast Host John Campbell offered National's housing spokeswoman Judith Collins her moment to say "I told you so" on the Government's KiwiBuild fail after the reset announcement yesterday.

"Yes, John," she said. "It's so seldom that we ever get that opportunity, but yes, I did say that this would happen, I told you so."

It comes after the Government admitted their target of 100,000 houses was over-ambitious, leading to a shake up of who's in charge, as well as the announcement of a reset yesterday.

The Government said it was axing it's ambitious target of building 100,000 houses within 10 years.

To counter that, new initiatives were announced, including reducing the deposit for first home buyers from 10 to five per cent, allowing friends and family to pool together their $10,000 KiwSaver HomeStart grants to buy a home and a rent-to-own scheme.

On Breakfast today Ms Collins extended an olive branch to the Government to help solve the housing crisis in New Zealand.