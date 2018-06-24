 

How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford have revealed they chose the name 'Neve' for their daughter because they liked that it means "bright and radiant", while Te Aroha was chosen for a variety of reasons.

1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.
The couple announced their new baby daughter's name  – Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford – today at Auckland Hospital, before taking their baby home for the first time.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

"We wanted to wait until the baby arrived to see which one looked like it worked, we chose Neve because we liked it and when we met her we thought she looked she suited the name," Ms Ardern said.

"Also, in various forms it means bright and radiant, and snow which seemed like a good combination for Matariki and solstice."

Te Aroha was chosen as a way of reflecting the love the baby has received and also the significance of the place and mountain in the Waikato to the Ardern family.

Little baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

Little baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

"Te Aroha though, is something that we settled on quite early, (it) was our way of reflecting the amount of love that this baby has been shown before she was even arrived," she said.

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity, particularly from all the iwi who gifted us names and Te Aroha seemed to me to be a way we could show that love and generosity."

"It's also the place where all my family are from as well as a place name, I grew up under that mountain."

