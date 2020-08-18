'What I did was inexcusable' - Person who first spread false Covid-19 family rumour comes clean in call with journalist

A man identified as the first person to publicly post the false rumour online about Auckland's Covid-19 index family says 'what I did was inexcusable', and that he would understand if he were charged by police over it.

The rumour, which falsely claimed that a woman within the family who was first diagnosed with Covid-19 in the latest outbreak had broken quarantine rules, spread online wildly last week.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins was inclined to publicly rebuke the rumour on Sunday, saying it has been investigated thoroughly and was found to be "totally and utterly wrong", as well as highly distressing to the family involved.

The post reporting the rumour on Facebook, which was widely-shared through screenshots, has since been deleted, with the owners of the page claiming they were subjected to "violent threats" after posting it.

This morning, investigative journalists David Farrier and Dylan Reeve posted an article online in which the person thought to be the original source of the rumour spoke about his regret, saying he now fears for his reputation, his job, and his future.

The man, who is not named in the post, said he erroneously connected two pieces of information together which he had heard from people at Auckland University, and made the decision to post that information on Reddit.

"There was some talk from a friend from Auckland Uni, and some other people had mentioned to me as well, related around somebody sneaking into a managed isolation," the man told Reeve, who published a story on the conversation on his Webworm site.

"Like everyone, I was scrambling for answers.

"So it was basically - I made a poor decision to put that in writing on Reddit."

From there, within hours, it was picked up by the Facebook page, and modified to include further untrue, offensive and derogatory details before republishing on that platform.

By the time the man realised that posting the rumour online was "a bad idea" and taking it down, he said it had already begun to spread - he had lost control of it.

"I just realised how bad it was on Saturday, which is when I went in and tried to clean up as much as I could, but by then it's got a life of its own," he said.

The man told Reeve has spent the last few days wondering if he should simply turn himself into police for his part in it.

"It was probably the dumbest thing I have ever done.

"Seeing what happened, and whether that came from me articulating that, or whether someone had articulated that same thing but put their own spin on it - what I did was inexcusable.

"And I will take the consequences, because honestly it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever done, articulating that.