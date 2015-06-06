Dialysis and cardiac service at Middlemore Hospital gets a $14.6 million upgrade



The expansion of the acute dialysis and cardiac service facilities at Middlemore Hospital has been approved by the Government at a cost of $14.6 million.

Health Minister Dr David Clark says the improved facilities will make a real difference to the lives of more than 100 seriously unwell people every week.

“The DHB has high health needs, particularly amongst Māori and Pacific communities, and we know this investment will make a big difference to both patients and staff," he says.

“Last year, Counties Manukau DHB’s high dependency dialysis service, which currently has 20 beds, treated up to 92 patients a week. This upgrade and expansion will deliver an extra six beds, which means an additional 24 patients can be treated each week.

“The investment also means a second cardiac catheter laboratory (cath lab) will be built, providing more specialised procedures for people with acute and long-term cardiac conditions.

“Tragically, coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death in the Northern region and over 1,500 patients were treated in the DHB’s cath lab in the last year. Having a second procedure room will enable the DHB to carry out more lifesaving procedures more swiftly, also reducing the need for further care in the future,” Mr Clark said.

A two-storey extension will be constructed next to the DHB’s Scott Building for the expansion and refurbishment of the dialysis and cardiac catheter laboratory services.



The project has been planned around the current Scott Building recladding work which will be completed before this design work is finished.