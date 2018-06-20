DHBs receive notice of strikes as nurses to hold urgent mediation talks

 

Notice of proposed strikes by nurses have been received by District Health Boards, however nurses are still trying to find a middle ground by holding urgent mediation talks on Friday. 

Nurses will only walk off the job, however, if mediation on Friday fails.
Source: 1 NEWS

After nurses rejected the latest pay offer, it was proposed strikes be held on July 5 and 12. The nurses were required to give DHBs 14 days notice of this and the DHBs received this today. 

"We are pressing forward with our collective decision," the union said in a statement.

NZNO industrial services manager Cee Payne said the NZNO has given notice as required for the July 5 strike because the nurses cannot take industrial action unless sufficient notice has been given.

"NZNO's been very clear we'll do everything we can to resolve the dispute on behalf of our members," she said.

Ms Payne said if the DHBs were serious about avoid strikes "there'll need to be additional money".

"There's a window: if we have an offer by the end of Monday, we have a week for an online ballot. We won't take out any old offer, it would have to be something we seriously thought would halt the strike," she said. 

DHB spokesperson Helen Mason said in a statement that contingency plans will be implemented. 

"Our aim is to keep everyone safe during the strike – patients and staff alike – and that means significant changes to normal services. Each DHB will be in touch with their affected patients to provide more information on this."

"Nurses, midwives and health care assistants are a highly respected and valued part of the modern team-based approach to health services.  We are extremely concerned about the threat of industrial action and working hard to find a solution."

The result of Friday's urgent mediation will go to NZNO members to hold another vote. If that offer is to be rejected, the strikes will likely go ahead. 

