DHBs make new offer to nurses with union recommending they take it up

The latest revised District Health Boards (DHBs) offer to nurses has been released this afternoon, with the union recommending nurses take up the offer. 

The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.

Nurses have been given until Monday next week to consider the new offer.

It comes after the nurses withdrew their planned strike action this Thursday so members could vote on the new offer. 

The nurses have been in a pay dispute with DHBs after rejecting a $500 million pay package last month. 

DHB spokesperson Helen Mason said in a statement that the latest offer "means more people will receive pay rises, there are increased commitments to addressing workforce issues and a firm undertaking to implement the outcome of the pay equity discussions with the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO).

Ms Mason said DHBs were still planning for the July 12 planned strike, and that she hoped nurses would "look carefully at the revised offer."

The NZNO are recommending the offer, saying on its website that it "more equitably values the whole nursing and midwifery team", gives a definite date for the Implementation of Pay Equity and it has "achieved clearer monitoring and input in relation to an immediate additional staffing allocation for short staffing that is effective from 1 July 2018". 

NZNO Industrial Services Manager Cee Payne said "a primary reason we recommend the offer is because it addresses the historical undervaluing of nurses and midwives".

"We are determined to see nursing in New Zealand become, once again, a rewarding and attractive profession that people wish to join and grow a career in."

She said a key aspect was "the $38 million additional funding to provide immediate relief for acute staffing shortages".

"Each DHB will receive funding to employ additional staff in hospitals and in the community to relieve staff shortages."

The union released this document of the latest Multi Employment Collective Agreement with the DHBs. 

