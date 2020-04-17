TODAY |

DHB took over management of Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home after breach of care obligations

Source:  1 NEWS

Christchurch’s Rosewood Rest Home, that lost 12 residents to Covid-19, breached its obligations resulting in the Canterbury District Health Board temporarily taking over management.

In an Official Information Act document failures in food services, cleaning, laundry and emergency personal supplies were referred to.

The letter, dated April 9, stated the reason for urgent change of management was to protect the health and safety of people in the Rosewood Rest Home cluster.

At the time of the new appointment, the CDHB was unable to confirm if the Rest Home had an emergency health plan.

“This situation resulted in an urgent and serious level of risk to your residents' clinical well-being and safety,” the letter read.

Twelve of the rest home residents died from Covid-19. Some of them were dementia patients shifted from Rosewood to Burwood Hospital in early April.

