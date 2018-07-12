DHB and nurses to consider recommendations after strike saw thousands marching around New Zealand

The nurses' union and district health boards will be considering recommendations to enable them to "agree to a path forward".

It comes as thousands of nurses, midwives and health care assistants walked off the job today for a 24 hour strike, asking for better pay and staffing after rejecting the latest pay offer from DHBs.

DHBs are going to be considering recommendations from the Employment Relations Authority, said spokesperson Helen Mason today.

She said the DHB will be making contact with NZNO to discuss the recommendations "to agree to a path forward".

"We want to work closely with NZNO on how we approach the recommendations."

Ms Mason would not say what the recommendations were.