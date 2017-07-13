 

'Where the devil is my blanket?' - Tasmanian Devil braces against the biting cold at Wellington Zoo

One resident of the capital is not letting the biting cold get the better of him, Meluin the Tasmanian Devil wrapping up warm in a blanket at Wellington Zoo.

Meluin the Tasmanian Devil snuggles into his blanket at Wellington Zoo.

Source: Twitter/ Wellington Zoo

"On days like this we like to give our animals plenty of options for warmth," the zoo tweeted.

"Meluin the Tassie Devil loves to snuggle with his blanket!"

The tweet is accompanied by a photo of Meluin peeping out from his hut, with the blue blanket surrounding him.

It's a day for blankets for humans as well as animals in the capital, with howling gale southerlies, heavy rain and a temperature of around eight degrees.

