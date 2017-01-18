Devastating Whitianga blaze highlights importance of Coromandel-wide fire ban, authorities say

The raging fire which wiped out six homes and a sustainable community in the hills of Whitianga has highlighted why there is a total fire ban in the area over summer.

Firefighters are continuing their efforts to put out the fire which is currently contained.

The Wilderland Sustainable Community was destroyed on Tuesday night, and six houses have also been confirmed as destroyed.

At least three other homes and 26 people were evacuated due to the fire.

Thames Valley principal firefighter Paul Shaw said it was a difficult task to pull fire crews out from working to contain the blaze overnight.

The sun went down around 9pm on Tuesday and it was decided it was too dangerous for crews to continue working.

"Watching the glow of that fire on the hill get larger, it was very difficult knowing that things were getting worse down here and being unable to do anything about it," he told 1 NEWS.

"It's not a very nice feeling... The good thing is we haven't lost any lives."

He said it was an example of why fire bans were needed in the Coromandel.

"This shows how damaging a fire in the bush can be."

Mayor Sandra Goudie backed up Mr Shaw's comments while surveying the scene between Coroglen and Kaimarama.

"If you don't heed the fire ban you're putting lives and property at risk."

Fire raging in Whitianga, taken from Albert Street Source: Mercury Bay Informer





The Wilderland Sustainable Community resides on the hill, describing itself as a "collaborative sustainability community in contemporary New Zealand".

The fire burnt about 100 hectares of the peninsula to the water's edge, Thames-Coromandel District Council said.

A line of fire on the ridge near Whitanga as a wildfire burns. Source: Dmitri Kotelevski