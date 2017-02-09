 

Devastating Rotorua church fire caused by faulty light, not arson as suspected

A fire that destroyed a Rotorua church last week was caused by a faulty fluorescent light, not arson as had been suspected, the Fire Service says.

Twelve fire trucks battled the large blaze at St John's Presbyterian Church that left the building gutted last Wednesday evening.

Police have already spoken to a number a 'young' people about the suspicious St John Presbyterian Church fire.
Source: 1 NEWS

Following the fire, police said they were investigating reports on social media of young people being seen running from the area shortly before the blaze erupted.

And a witness told 1 NEWS she saw two males lighting bits of paper at the back of the church.

However, a Fire Service spokesperson has today confirmed that the cause of the fire was a faulty fluorescent light and not arson. 

Police earlier told 1 NEWS the loss of the church is a tragedy for the community, and local residents agreed.

The blaze broke out early evening at St John's Presbyterian Church.
Source: 1 NEWS

"This church to me is a second home, we were brought up in this church," local man Puna told 1 NEWS.

"It's just heartbreaking man."

Another tearful local, Alan Johnson, said he was shocked by the damage.

"I got married in the old church, was part of the development programme for the new relocation," he said.

