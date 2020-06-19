'This is devastating' - Police lose one of their own in West Auckland after rifle pulled on officers during traffic stop

Police have confirmed an officer has died after a shooting in West Auckland.

Police Commissioner Andy Coster made the announcement from Wellington Airport this afternoon.

"This is devastating news," he said.

Mr Coster said it was "absolutely the worst thing for us to have to deal with".

He said the incident happened during a routine traffic stop - the type of work officers undertake every day.

"At this stage there is nothing to indicate this job was going to be anything out of the ordinary."

Mr Coster said the person hit by the car has minor injuries and the second officer shot has serious leg injuries.

Mr Coster said a firearm was pulled on the officers during the traffic stop.

"I believe there were two people in the vehicle and we are seeking both of those people.

"The offender fled the scene and inquires are ongoing to locate them."

While the offender is on the loose, police in Auckland will be armed.

"The incident points to the real risk our officers face as they go about their jobs every day," Mr Coster said.

The armed offenders squad is in attendance.

“This incident unfolded very quickly. This is a dynamic situation and I’m sure it will change in the course of the afternoon.”

The weapon was described as a long barreled firearm, "that’s all I have at this stage," Mr Coster said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that to lose a police officer "is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone’s loved one and friend".

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he was "heartbroken for the family and colleagues of the officer who has died today".

"This is a tragic day.

"Massey has a strong community spirit and this will be frightening for the locals caught up in this. I urge members of the public to follow instructions from police and to keep themselves safe."

Earlier, police confirmed multiple shots were fired at officers after a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive at 10.30am.

One man who lives in the area said the shooting was a "big shock" for the normally quiet neighbourhood.

Local schools have been ordered into lockdown, including Massey High School and Lincoln Heights School.