Devastating Canterbury floods hits already-struggling ski field hard

The devastating force of the Canterbury floods earlier this month has left one ski field scrambling to be ready to open for the upcoming season after its access road was torn out.

It was the last thing Mount Olympus needed. Covid-19 and a lack of snow last year meant they couldn’t open.

“We needed this like a hole in the head, that was my initial thought,” Windwhistle sports club vice president Tim Cookson said.

Karen Seares, a life member of the ski field, has a personal connection with the access road after her father helped build it back in the 1950s.

To see it virtually non-existent after the floods was a blow, she said.

Its members are determined to mend the damage quickly. So, they’ve launched a fundraiser.

They estimate they would need about $30,000 to make the road passable for this season and another $20,000 to fix it completely by next summer.