'Devastated' family of young man who died on Mt Taranaki pay tribute to 'all-round good sort'

Police have named the young climber who died on Mount Taranaki this week as Morgan Ross Fraser.

Morgan Ross Fraser Source: 1 NEWS

The 22-year-old was reported missing from a climbing trip on Wednesday and his body was recovered the following day.

His family released a statement thanking the "Police, Army, and Search and Rescue teams for helping to find Morgan and bring him off the mountain".

In the statement they said they are "absolutely devastated to lose such an amazing son, brother, grandson, friend and all-round good sort".