Determined counsellor using surfing to help young men turn away from drugs, crime

Counsellor Krista Davis first came to New Zealand from the USA to surf and study. But, she never ended up leaving.

She’s instead found a way to reach young people who need someone to believe in them through the sport.

“You can only do so much inside the four walls of an office,” Ms Davis said.

It encouraged her to create tai wātea, or waves of freedom, as a form of surf therapy for Live for More. The organisation helps young men turn away from drugs, alcohol and crime.

Ms Davis said life was like surfing — people get back up when they fall down.

“We believe in these young men so they can learn to believe in themselves,” she said.