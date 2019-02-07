TODAY |

Deteriorating weather a concern, as UK man remains missing in Tararua Ranges

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

Teams searching for a UK man missing in the Tararua Ranges have wound down the search this evening as bad weather conditions raise concern for his wellbeing.

The man, who is currently residing in Wellington, left on the morning of May 28 to hike from Levin to Masterton over the Tararua Ranges, police said yesterday.

He was due to finish the tramp at noon Saturday, June 1, but failed to arrive at Mt Holdsworth, near Masterton. His partner called police when he failed to return home on Saturday afternoon, the NZDF said.

Twelve search teams of around 50 people have been working on search efforts on land and in the air today, police say.

Searchers about to board a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter in the search for a man missing following a tramping trip in the Tararua Ranges. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

The New Zealand Defence Force has today joined the ongoing search along with police and LandSAR volunteers.

Concern remains high due to the weather conditions in the area.

The search is expected to resume about 7.00am tomorrow.


The man was due back from a four-day tramp on Sunday, but failed to return.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
2
President Donald Trump smiles as he arrives on stage to receive a prayer at McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Va., Sunday June 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Donald Trump's slick new hairdo gains attention ahead of UK visit tomorrow
3
Reflection of snowy mountains in Lake Hauroko in the Southern Scenic Route, New Zealand
Search called off for missing boatie in Fiordland
4
Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
5
The 29-year-old had tried in April to tee up an endorsement deal while being interviewed on Fox Sports.
Andy Ruiz Jr's wish comes true as Snickers send new champion 'sweet package'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.

'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
A Toyota ist car similar to the one taken by a woman brandishing a large knife.

Thief brandishes knife to steal woman's car in Christchurch
A major study was published today in the American Journal of Medicine.

Vaping company slam district councils' vaping ban and say 'myths need to be busted'
Ken Clearwater says many New Zealand men and boys will be carrying the trauma of sex abuse and need to be listened to instead of being locked up

Rare voice for male sex abuse victims recognised