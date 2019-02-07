Deteriorating weather a concern, as UK man remains missing in Tararua Ranges

Teams searching for a UK man missing in the Tararua Ranges have wound down the search this evening as bad weather conditions raise concern for his wellbeing.

The man, who is currently residing in Wellington, left on the morning of May 28 to hike from Levin to Masterton over the Tararua Ranges, police said yesterday.

He was due to finish the tramp at noon Saturday, June 1, but failed to arrive at Mt Holdsworth, near Masterton. His partner called police when he failed to return home on Saturday afternoon, the NZDF said.

Twelve search teams of around 50 people have been working on search efforts on land and in the air today, police say.

Searchers about to board a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter in the search for a man missing following a tramping trip in the Tararua Ranges. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

The New Zealand Defence Force has today joined the ongoing search along with police and LandSAR volunteers.

Concern remains high due to the weather conditions in the area.

The search is expected to resume about 7.00am tomorrow.