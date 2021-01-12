Detectives investigating Northland man's death appeal for witnesses to altercation

Detectives investigating the death of Northland man Bram Willems near a pub are appealing for witnesses to another altercation prior to his death.

This altercation took place at the Bay of Islands College bus bay, on the corner of Derrick Road and North Road, between 10.10pm and 11pm on January 7. Source: 1 NEWS

Officers found Willems outside the RoadRunner Tavern on the Opua Paihia Main Road with critical stab wounds at late at night last Thursday, January 7.

Last Friday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder. He is due to appear in the High Court at Whangārei on February 4.

Police said a woman who was the subject of a police appeal yesterday had come forward after witnessing an altercation on Kawakawa’s main street.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy of Northland Police said the inquiries have led police to believe there was a further altercation following the one in Kawakawa.

Anyone who witnessed an altercation involving five people at the Bay of Islands College’ bus bay in Kawakawa between 10.10pm and 11pm on January 7 is asked to contact police.

The group involved in the altercation may have been making considerable noise, Detective Senior Sergeant McCarthy said.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or saw the same silver Toyota Altezza vehicle, registration MQE620, is asked to contact police.

The area around the neighbourhood has been canvassed but police would like to hear from anyone that may have information that could assist the investigation.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 210108/7855. Footage can also be uploaded to an online portal.