 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Detective was under the impression police were 'doing more' to oppose bail for man who later killed Christie Marceau, inquest told

share
Laura Twyman

Laura Twyman 

1 NEWS Reporter

The officer, who arrested the man who went on to kill Christie Marceau, has told an inquest into her death he thought police were doing more to oppose bail.

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.
Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Aaron Iremonger is being cross-examined at the Auckland District Court today, on the third day of the inquest into the violent death of Christie in November 2011.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand at her North Shore family home, at which time he was on bail for charges of kidnapping and threatening her with a knife just months earlier.

Detective Iremonger was the officer in charge of the case and yesterday afternoon began giving evidence at the inquest.

He said he had thought it "imperative" Chand was not granted bail.

"We, as police, did everything we could to oppose Chand's bail."

He highlighted he had particular concern about the distance of the victim's home to the bail address proposed for Akshay Chand.

"One kilometre away. It's ridiculous," he said today. 

Detective Iremonger was not present in court on October 5, 2011, when Chand was granted bail.

However he had worked on extra police documents opposing bail and shared his concerns with police prosecutor Sergeant Rhona Stace to present to the court.

When questioned if he was clear enough with Sergeant Stace about how strong police opposition to bail was, Detective Iremonger ensured he had no doubt.

Although, upon reading a transcript of the court proceedings for the first time today he said, "I was under the impression we were doing more, that there was more discussion in court".

"Going by this transcript, there was not a lot said [by police]," he said.

The inquest earlier heard the judge did not take the additional information offered.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rhona Stace, will give evidence next.

The inquest is expected to last two weeks, examining all the information that contributed to Chand being granted bail in the North Shore District Court a month before he killed Christie.

Related

Laura Twyman

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The 27-storey Grenfrell Tower in west London has been fully engulfed by a fire today.

LIVE: Reports of people trapped in building waving blankets to attract attention as fire engulfs London residential tower block

00:27
2
Banks' team-mate Squire gave him huge wraps for his efforts against the Lions.

'He's kicking goals on and off the field' - All Black Liam Squire has a cheeky dig at Highlanders' hero Marty Banks

00:25
3
The 27-storey Grenfrell Tower in West London has been fully engulfed by a fire today.

Graphic warning: 'Oh my god they're screaming'- people shout for help as London tower block goes up in flames

00:25
4
Multiple fire engines are on the scene at Ladbroke Grove, West London.

Watch: Close-up view shows residential London tower block well ablaze

00:31
5
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

00:29
The 27-storey Grenfrell Tower in west London has been fully engulfed by a fire today.

LIVE: Reports of people trapped in building waving blankets to attract attention as fire engulfs London residential tower block

Smoke can still be seen billowing from the west London building.

00:39
Struggling families in the far north have been provided toilet and washing facilities thanks to the inmates of Ngawha Prison.

'Wonderful initiative' sees prisoners build toilet blocks for iwi moving home

There's a movement in the far north for Maori to move back to their ancestral land, but those lands are sometimes without infrastructure.

02:44
Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.

'That's about 15 babies a year that could be saved' – new research highlights risk of pregnant women sleeping on their back

Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.


01:13
Matty tried his best, but it seems his new four-legged friend wasn't that keen on following his instructions.

Video: 'That was woeful' – sheep dog ignores Matty McLean's commands, earning mirth of Breakfast colleagues

Matty tried, but it seems his new friend wasn't keen on following his instructions.


06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ