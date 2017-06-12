Detective was under the impression police were 'doing more' to oppose bail for man who later killed Christie Marceau, inquest told

The officer, who arrested the man who went on to kill Christie Marceau, has told an inquest into her death he thought police were doing more to oppose bail.

Detective Aaron Iremonger is being cross-examined at the Auckland District Court today, on the third day of the inquest into the violent death of Christie in November 2011.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand at her North Shore family home, at which time he was on bail for charges of kidnapping and threatening her with a knife just months earlier.



Detective Iremonger was the officer in charge of the case and yesterday afternoon began giving evidence at the inquest.



He said he had thought it "imperative" Chand was not granted bail.



"We, as police, did everything we could to oppose Chand's bail."



He highlighted he had particular concern about the distance of the victim's home to the bail address proposed for Akshay Chand.



"One kilometre away. It's ridiculous," he said today.



Detective Iremonger was not present in court on October 5, 2011, when Chand was granted bail.