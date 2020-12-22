TODAY |

Detective expects more women to come forward after Grace Millane's killer named

A police detective says he’s expecting more women to come forward with reports of alleged violence after the man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane was named today.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who is in charge of the three cases against Jesse Shane Kempson, including the Millane case, said police were encouraging any others who Kempson may have offended against to come forward.

“If they’re out there and they’re not sure what to do, come to the police, speak to us. We can give them advice.”

He said police could also help people access counselling, or simply listen to them and help them through any processes from there.

“Get help and come to us first.”

He acknowledged the Millane family.

“They’ve gone through a very, very tough and traumatic two years.”

Millane arrived in New Zealand on November 20, 2018.

On Decemeber 1, the eve of her 22nd birthday, she went on a date with Kempson after meeting him on Tinder. He later strangled her to death in his apartment in central Auckland before burying her body in a suitcase, in a shallow grave in the Waitākere Ranges.

Beard said he understood the public’s frustration about Kempson’s prolonged name suppression.

“Name suppression was rightly put in place … but we had some other cases coming, as we know now, and two other victims.

“And, they had the right to be able to be heard in a fair trial.”

The two other women who came forward about Kempson were “brave”, Beard said.

“If you were in court and saw their emotion when they were giving evidence, you just realise how tough it has been on them.”

Kempson was found guilty on all charges against the first woman - a former girlfriend - for sexual abuse, physical assault and threatening to kill.

He was found guilty of raping a second woman on their first and only date.

