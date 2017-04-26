Details of people who've called police potentially caught up in hacking of NZ company

Police are investigating the potential hacking of a New Zealand research company which could have compromised the contact details of people who have called police.

Police have told 1 NEWS that the details concerned were captured from calls to police via 111, 105 and *555 (excluding sensitive calls).

File picture Source: istock.com

Assistant Commissioner Jevon McSkimming said police had been alerted to the data breach by the company, which police had sent information to for the purposes of service quality research.

“The company has also reported the breach to police as a crime and our high tech cyber crime team is now investigating,” he said.

“Once we have a better understanding of the real risk to people, and the potential impact, we will look to inform those who may have been affected.

“NZ Police has suspended provision of any further information to the company and surveying until our investigations are complete."

1 NEWS can confirm the company in question is Gravitas, which does the Citizens’ Satisfaction Survey on behalf of police.

Over 9000 New Zealanders have been surveyed each year since 2008.

The Privacy Commissioner’s office has been alerted to the potential hack.