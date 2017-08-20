Details of fees-free education to be announced by the Government today

Details of how the government is going to deliver fees-free tertiary education from January 1 are about to be released.

The policy will initially cover one year of free university, with a rollout to three years by 2024.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has issued assurances in recent weeks to allay concerns the government was running out of time to meet the January 1 deadline.

Universities and student organisations have said they're anxious to know how the policy will work.

Mr Hipkins and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will make the announcement about noon on Tuesday.