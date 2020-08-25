'Destroyed and structurally unsafe' - Investigators to examine fire aftermath at historic Wellington site

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ investigators have returned to a historic Wellington building this morning after a fire in the capital sent smoke billowing across the city last night.

Police said the Radical Social Centre and Community Whare on Abel Smith Street, in Te Aro, has been "destroyed and is structurally unsafe" as a result of last night's blaze.

"Police are working with Fire and Emergency NZ and the Wellington City Council to make the building safe, and together with Fire and Emergency to examine and identify the cause of the fire," police said in a statement.

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Radical Social Centre and Community Whare in Wellington. Source: Thomas Francis Corn

Anyone with information that could assist investigations is asked to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The public has also been advised to avoid the area for the time being.

Last night, Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant area commander Matthew Abel told 1 NEWS the building was "totally involved in fire" upon arrival.

He said firefighters attacked the fire with hoses after assessing that it was "too dangerous to enter the house" and that the property next door "was going to catch fire".

"They forced entry into that building and extinguished the fire in that building to stop it from spreading," he said.