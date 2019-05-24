TODAY |

Destiny Church's political party name, Coalition New Zealand, rejected by Electoral Commission

1 NEWS
The political party started by Destiny Church leaders Hannah and Brian Tamaki, Coalition New Zealand, had its name rejected today by the Electoral Commission. 

When the party was launched in May, Mr Tamaki said he would be running it with Ms Tamaki, who would be leading. 

Today, a spokesperson for the Electoral Commission told 1 NEWS it would not formally register Coalition New Zealand, as the name and logo could confuse or mislead voters.

Jevan Goulter, campaign manager for the soon-to-be renamed party, said he was not fazed by the decision.

"How exciting, how many parties get to launch twice?" he said.

The Tamakis are yet to settle on a new name or logo, as they were only made aware of the decision today.

Shortly after the party was launched, the Electoral Commission asked about the use of "coalition" in the name. Commission officials told 1 NEWS party names were "not something we consider until an application is made to register a party".

"Party names are considered during the registration process for a political party, which includes a two-week period of public consultation."

Brian Tamaki and Hannah Tamaki. Source: 1 NEWS
