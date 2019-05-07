TODAY |

Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki says he didn't know Man Up members were protesting outside Christchurch's Al Noor Mosque

Brian Tamaki of Destiny Church was not aware of a protest by his church and Man Up members outside Al Noor Mosque last month, and "probably wouldn't have done it at that time". 

About 70 to 100 people stood outside the mosque on April 26, where 42 worshippers were killed during the Christchurch terrorist attacks on March 15. 

NZ Herald reported the meeting had been scheduled weeks prior, after the Call to Prayer was broadcast during a memorial service around the country.

The meeting was intended to declare that New Zealand was a Christian country and Christchurch a Christian city. 

"They did that because they decided to do it on their own," Mr Tamaki told TVNZ1's Q+A. "I didn't know they did it. I wasn't there, so I probably wouldn't have done it at that time, that's my take on it."

"They did it, we've talked to them about it, and it's over."

Mr Tamaki said he told them it was "probably not the right time to do it". 

When asked if it embarrassed him, Mr Tamaki said: "Most leaders know if you've got organisations and there are various branches and they do things and you've just got to stand in there and talk to them."

Host Jack Tame asked if it would have been better for protests to be held outside court when the alleged gunman appeared.  

"I think the appropriate place for protest right now is our terrible prison statistics."

    Mr Tamaki said he was not aware of the Man Up members who stood outside Al Noor, where over 40 people died in the Christchurch terrorist attacks. Source: Q+A
