Destiny Church holds 'drive-in' church service

Dozens of worshippers have turned out to a Destiny Church "drive-in" service held at its carpark in Auckland this morning.

Destiny leaders have refused to follow other churches around the country who are holding Mass or other religious services online to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to uphold a government ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

People gathering in the carpark in Auckland's Manukau were encouraged by Destiny to participate in the services broadcast on projector screens "from the safety of your car".

But almost everyone had stepped out of their car this morning and many were watching the services together.

A church spokesperson, Jenny Marshall, said people were spread out, adding that it was no different from a mall or supermarket.

"If you wanted to stand around and count people in various, I think you'll find that there wouldn't be 100 people standing together in exactly one place."