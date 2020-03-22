TODAY |

Destiny Church holds 'drive-in' church service

Source: 

Dozens of worshippers have turned out to a Destiny Church "drive-in" service held at its carpark in Auckland this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

People gathered in the carpark in the Auckland suburb of Manukau. Source: 1 NEWS

Destiny leaders have refused to follow other churches around the country who are holding Mass or other religious services online to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to uphold a government ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

People gathering in the carpark in Auckland's Manukau were encouraged by Destiny to participate in the services broadcast on projector screens "from the safety of your car".

But almost everyone had stepped out of their car this morning and many were watching the services together.

A church spokesperson, Jenny Marshall, said people were spread out, adding that it was no different from a mall or supermarket.

"If you wanted to stand around and count people in various, I think you'll find that there wouldn't be 100 people standing together in exactly one place."

One congregant, Jemaine Lutau, said the Lord would keep him safe from Covid-19. "If we go, then we go, but if we stay, then we stay here."

New Zealand
Auckland
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three Auckland schools closing for 72 hours with coronavirus cases or likely Covid-19 cases
2
Total New Zealand coronavirus cases rises by 14 in last 24 hours, now at 66
3
Elderly Kiwi couple plead for help with cruise operators forcing them to disembark in coronavirus-stricken Italy
4
Elderly teachers staying home, forcing schools to scramble as they try to keep it business as usual
5
Parent at Mt Roskill Grammar School has coronavirus, attended school evening
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:50

Elderly teachers staying home, forcing schools to scramble as they try to keep it business as usual
01:37

Government cash boost to Māori communities welcomed

Parent at Mt Roskill Grammar School has coronavirus, attended school evening

DOC closes all visitor centres, cancels all hut and campsite bookings