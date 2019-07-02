Despite record funding into health, Jacinda Ardern says she's not seeing desired outcomes in the sector

Despite record amounts of funding going into health, the Government is not seeing the outcomes it wants in the sector, Jacinda Ardern says.

The Prime Minister told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that findings from a health care review by Heather Simpson, a former top adviser for Helen Clark, will be released soon and could help pinpoint where the issues are.

"It's important we do that because, as I say, record amounts of money going in but we're still these issues arising," Ms Ardern said.

"Health actually is an area that, despite that investment, we're not necessarily seeing those outcomes that we want. Other areas where there's been under investment, like education, we know what the problem areas are - it's just about a matter of rebuilding."

The Waitangi Tribunal has also released a report on public health in New Zealand which claims there are inequities in the primary health system and that the Crown hasn't lived up to principles under the treaty.

Ms Ardern said she'd only received the report yesterday so was taking some time to review it and the Crown's response.

However, she told Breakfast, "there are inequities and it's undeniable. Even cancer outcomes, respiratory illness - there are, and we do have to address that.