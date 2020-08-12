TODAY |

Despite pleas, long queues form outside Auckland supermarket as Level 3 looms

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite pleas from the Prime Minister and supermarket chains, Aucklanders have flocked to supermarkets after last night's announcement of four new Covid-19 cases in the south of the city.

There are long queues outside Auckland supermarkets, despite pleas from Jacinda Ardern and the stores themselves, reports Wilson Longhurst. Source: Breakfast

People are queuing again this morning outside some stores.

Auckland will move into Level 3 restrictions at midday, with the rest of the country going to Level 2 at the same time.

Countdown closed some stores early last night as people rushed to stock up, despite there being no issues with supply.

Countdown Mt Wellington after latest Alert Level 3 announcement. Source: Sarah Courtier

“We have done this before, and we can do it again, but it’s really important that people listen to the Prime Minister's advice and do not panic buy – we have plenty of food,” a spokesperson said.

TVNZ1 Breakfast reporter Wilson Longhurst said there was a long line of people outside Auckland's Greenlane Countdown from early this morning.

Last night, there were massive lines at other Countdown stores in Mt Wellington and on Quay St, with people filmed trying to push their way past security staff at one store. 

People lined up at Countdown in Mt Wellington. Source: Supplied/Michael Griffin

"We would like to assure customers that, just like before, our supply chain is robust," said Foodstuffs, which owns New World and Pak'nSave stores.

"Just buy what you need, as you need it."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
