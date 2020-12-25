Despite losing homes in rough 2020, resilient Kiwis still celebrating festive season

Some Kiwis are showing their resilience this Christmas after a rougher 2020 than some, not even getting to celebrate the festive season in their own homes this year.

Flooding and wildfires have forced many families to change their addresses for Santa this year, like the Bradleys in Plimmerton.

Young Indie told 1 NEWS she was stoked with Santa’s presents this year after losing some of her favourite toys in last month’s flash flooding.

“Santa might have known that my fairies got lost in the flood and he might need to give me some extra ones,” Indie said.

They're grateful nana could take them in but up the road their house remains empty, needing a lengthy process to lift the house by a metre so they can rebuild next year, dad Richard said.

“Because the water was so highly-contaminated we literally had to strip everything out,” he added.

What locals in Plimmerton really want for Christmas is an upgrade of their failing stormwater system, saying they feel unsafe every time there's heavy rainfall. Wellington Water told 1 NEWS it's reviewing the situation.

Flooding damage has also forced 45 households in Napier to spend Christmas in temporary accommodation, CEO of Napier Family Centre Kerry Henderson said.

“Having adversely-impacted whānau who are living in hotels, motels or holiday parks is difficult but what we want to do is try add in a bit of Christmas spirit and cheer and that’s been a big part of Hawke’s Bay businesses, local government and schools coming together.”

Down south, Lake Ohau resident Norman MacKay lost his house of 28 years in a wildfire in October.

He's looking forward to moving back to the area with his partner in a new home next year, but today was about celebrating with friends in Twizel.

“I'm glad that we're not in lockdown like Europe so we can at least celebrate with family and friends,” he said.