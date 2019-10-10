TODAY |

Despite kiwi crisis, national bird's breeding season off to flying start

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Conservation

They're our national bird, but they're facing a crisis.

Kiwi are dying at a rate of nearly 20 birds per week, and it's estimated there are only 68,000 left.

However, thanks to conservation programmes around the country, this year's breeding season is off to a flying start.

At Northern Wairarapa's Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre, the staff are working overtime for the national bird.

"So we've got two more eggs here, got a chick that hatched a few days ago," Pūkaha ranger Jess Flamy said. "Usually, we get 20 eggs during this season, but this year, we've already got 10 eggs."

One of the kiwis is just six days old, but it isn't just cute – it's got something extra special, too.

"It does carry the white recessive gene, too," Ms Flamy said. "It's pretty special because it's quite rare."

But for its older sibling, it's time to head outdoors to the creche.

"This little guy is the first one of the season to come outside," Pūkaha ranger Tara Swan said. "So we make them a little bed of fern fronds so he can hide and feel safe in there."

Safe spaces are more important than ever for kiwi survival.

"There's currently a two per cent decline going on across the country for our kiwi species," she said. "They reckon there's less than a five per cent survival rate of kiwi if you don't have any intervention.

"It's almost like a sitting duck - it's so vulnerable to anything and everything."

Ms Flamy agreed.

"It won't take long for them to actually disappear if we don't do anything," she said. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

They’re our national bird, but they’re facing a crisis. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Confirmed: All Blacks v Italy Rugby World Cup match called off due to Typhoon Hagibis
2
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
3
Full video: World Rugby announces cancellation of All Blacks’ clash with Italy as Typhoon Hagibis looms
4
Sonny Tau resigns as Ngāpuhi chairman
5
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ola taxi drivers bringing the lights of India to Auckland Diwali celebrations

Man attacked by masked trio during house robbery in Northland

Woman charged after meth found hidden under two-year-old girl in car seat, gun discovered in vehicle

Carrot prices fall to seven-year low