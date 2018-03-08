Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

Hundreds are out celebrating International Women's Day today.

2018 marks 125 years since woman got the vote in New Zealand.

But, a damning report has revealed the country has taken a backwards step with gender equality, with just 18 per cent of females holding the top jobs in New Zealand businesses.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark says we have a long way to go but having Jacinda Ardern as our current Prime Minister shows times have changed.

"It would’ve been impossible for me to govern at 37 years old," she told Breakfast’s Jack Tame this morning.

A women’s breakfast was held at parliament this morning to mark the occasion.

Julie Anne Genter, Minster for Women, took the opportunity to say how proud she is that within the new government's first 100 days they had extended paid parental leave and now are advocating for further progress.