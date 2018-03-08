 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

share

Jordan Oppert  

1 NEWS Reporter

Hundreds are out celebrating International Women's Day today.

The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.
Source: 1 NEWS

2018 marks 125 years since woman got the vote in New Zealand.

But, a damning report has revealed the country has taken a backwards step with gender equality, with just 18 per cent of females holding the top jobs in New Zealand businesses.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark says we have a long way to go but having Jacinda Ardern as our current Prime Minister shows times have changed.

"It would’ve been impossible for me to govern at 37 years old," she told Breakfast’s Jack Tame this morning.

A women’s breakfast was held at parliament this morning to mark the occasion.

Julie Anne Genter, Minster for Women, took the opportunity to say how proud she is that within the new government's first 100 days they had extended paid parental leave and now are advocating for further progress.

Ms Clark says we can expect to see more females standing up for one another, what they believe in and what is right following the "Me too" global movement.

Related

Jordan Oppert

Social Issues

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
Senior Station Officer Mark McGill says the flooding in Rissington can't be fought back – and the forecast is for more rain.

LIVE UPDATES: School and campground evacuated in Napier as nearly 291mm of rain causes chaos in Hawke's Bay region


2
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:40
3
Marthinus Swart was one of the last drivers allowed on the SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

Raw video: Work colleagues take dramatic drive on flooded Napier-Taupo highway before it shut as torrential rain batters Hawke's Bay

00:18
4
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:16
5
The Australian batsman was snapped provoking Quinton de Kock.

Watch: Just-released CCTV footage captures David Warner instigating vicious South African spat

00:40
Marthinus Swart was one of the last drivers allowed on the SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

Raw video: Work colleagues take dramatic drive on flooded Napier-Taupo highway before it shut as torrential rain batters Hawke's Bay

Marthinus Swart and his work colleague were some of the last people allowed on SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

03:08
1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has all the action from the red carpet.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

00:40
Senior Station Officer Mark McGill says the flooding in Rissington can't be fought back – and the forecast is for more rain.

LIVE UPDATES: School and campground evacuated in Napier as nearly 291mm of rain causes chaos in Hawke's Bay region

The region is being battered by huge rainfall, with surface flooding hitting many areas.


01:39
The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining and irrigation of the land.

Golden Bay iwi fear NZ's largest freshwater spring will be 'ruined' by bottling proposal

The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 