TODAY |

Despite 'encouraging' new research, Paula Bennett not convinced legalising cannabis is the answer

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

National's Paula Bennett is welcoming new research that young people's use of cannabis does not increase with legalisation of the drug, but she's still not convinced it's the answer.

In the US study, which came out earlier this week, experts looked at how data in the Youth Risk Behavior Surveys from 1993 to 2017 changed across 33 states before and after law changes on cannabis. It found no increase, and in fact a decrease in young people using the drug.

It comes as politicians continue the debate on whether cannabis should be legalised in New Zealand.

The party's deputy leader and drug reform spokesperson told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the US study was encouraging, but other research she's seen doesn't show a decrease in use by young people.

"There's so many studies, and so much different research," Ms Bennett said. "It's one of those areas that you can kind of find a study to suit your narrative a bit if you want to.

"Certainly from most of what I've seen it doesn't increase usage with young people, what it doesn't do though as well is decrease it," she said.

"We sort of see the status quo if anything - it not actually decreasing, so I'm not sure if legalisation is the answer."

Ms Bennett said in some jurisdictions there had been no change, or in some cases an increase, in black market products with it not being taxed and therefore being a cheaper product.

It was concerning with the unknown potency of the product and no age restrictions, she said.

"We've still got young people that want to get their hands on it and are still going to the gangs unfortunately, and I think there's still a market there."

When asked about the role alcohol plays in crime and harm in New Zealand, Ms Bennett said it definitely needed to be looked at too.

"We always want to be looking at what we can do as far as harm minimalisation around alcohol as well, and we can see the affects, if not just health wise, you can also see it through domestic violence and others."

She said if legalisation hasn't worked for alcohol, it doesn't make sense to rush to legalising cannabis either.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party deputy leader talked about the debate on TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Williams fended off a valiant effort from Alison Riske to win the quarter-final 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Serena Williams punches ticket to Wimbledon semis with emphatic 194km/h ace
2
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
3
NIWA captured this striking vision this morning as fog hits NZ’s biggest city.
Flight delays as striking timelapse shows blanket of fog covering Auckland
4
India weren't shy before the match to say how crucial the Kiwi skipper's dismissal was and they showed it when they got it.
Rain forces World Cup semi between India, Black Caps into second day
5
The 93-year-old refused to be helped with planting a tree in Cambridge.
'No, no' - The Queen refuses help when planting a tree in Cambridge
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Hannah Hardy-Jones Kite app is looking at getting people flying again.

Kiwi mum's personal development app goes global
03:27
Thousands of people in the capital faced big delays.

One week after Wellington train derailment, KiwiRail no closer to knowing cause

Search mounted for family of three missing on hike at Wellington's Days Bay
05:12
Seven Sharp and Flight Centre have teamed up to make it right.

Kiwi family gifted $7000 travel package after boy burnt by hot seat at Aussie theme park