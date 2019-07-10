Despite 'encouraging' new research, Paula Bennett not convinced legalising cannabis is the answer

National's Paula Bennett is welcoming new research that young people's use of cannabis does not increase with legalisation of the drug, but she's still not convinced it's the answer.

In the US study, which came out earlier this week, experts looked at how data in the Youth Risk Behavior Surveys from 1993 to 2017 changed across 33 states before and after law changes on cannabis. It found no increase, and in fact a decrease in young people using the drug.

It comes as politicians continue the debate on whether cannabis should be legalised in New Zealand.

The party's deputy leader and drug reform spokesperson told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the US study was encouraging, but other research she's seen doesn't show a decrease in use by young people.

"There's so many studies, and so much different research," Ms Bennett said. "It's one of those areas that you can kind of find a study to suit your narrative a bit if you want to.

"Certainly from most of what I've seen it doesn't increase usage with young people, what it doesn't do though as well is decrease it," she said.

"We sort of see the status quo if anything - it not actually decreasing, so I'm not sure if legalisation is the answer."

Ms Bennett said in some jurisdictions there had been no change, or in some cases an increase, in black market products with it not being taxed and therefore being a cheaper product.

It was concerning with the unknown potency of the product and no age restrictions, she said.

"We've still got young people that want to get their hands on it and are still going to the gangs unfortunately, and I think there's still a market there."

When asked about the role alcohol plays in crime and harm in New Zealand, Ms Bennett said it definitely needed to be looked at too.

"We always want to be looking at what we can do as far as harm minimalisation around alcohol as well, and we can see the affects, if not just health wise, you can also see it through domestic violence and others."