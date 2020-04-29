TODAY |

Despite elimination, Covid-19 likely to 'pop up again' like weeds on a lawn, Dr Bloomfield warns

Source:  1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says now is not the time for Kiwis to take their foot off the pedal with regards to social distancing, despite the recent drop in Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

 "The critical thing that will keep us moving in the direction we want to move, down to Level 2, as quickly as possible is how people behave,” he told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

Likening the process of eliminating Covid-19 to “the weeds on your lawn”, he said it’s a continuous battle to control the outbreak. 

“You go out to kill all the weeds on your lawn, you eradicate them but sure as heck a few weeks later they pop up again," he explained. "It’s an ongoing process - it’s not a point in time.” 

He said by eliminating the virus, it does not mean coronavirus is “gone for good” but rather the outbreak has been controlled.

"It’s not a point in time of case zero or gone for good. It means we’ve got it down to a really low number of cases. We know where they’re coming from and are ready if they pop up again to get straight on to them."


