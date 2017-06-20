 

'This is a despicable act' - creepy masked man robs Auckland bar, threatens staff with firearm

A masked man entered a bar in Auckland's Glenfield on Sunday, threatened staff with a firearm and made off with cash, while a second offender waited in a stolen car. 

A man entered the Postman's Leg bar, wearing a heavy mustard-coloured coat and a full-faced white mask.

A man entered the Postman's Leg bar, wearing a heavy mustard-coloured coat and a full-faced white mask.

He entered the Postman's Leg bar at 9pm and was donned in a heavy mustard-coloured coat and a full-faced white mask.

The second person waited in the carpark inside the stolen Silver Mazda Atenza station wagon, and fled when the first offender returned to the car. 

The car was stolen from Archers Rd about three hours earlier, and was found that night in Chequers Ave. 

Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp described it as a "despicable act that has left staff frightened and on edge". 

"These offenders must be held to account and Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information that can assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp 021 191 6115, the Waitemata Crime Car on 09 477 5261 or can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

