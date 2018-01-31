'Desperate and divided opposition' – Finance Minister takes aim at National, targets Bridges as leadership hopeful

Grant Robertson has delivered a fiery rebuttal to the opposition's State of the Nation speech, targeting leadership speculation in what he compared to the "seven stages of grief".

He called National the "desperate, divided opposition", despite Bill English remaining confident as National Party leader, and various MPs publicly denying any other leadership challenges.

The Finance Minister said Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie was exhibiting "shock", after telling reporters there had been "a little bit of talk", however she went on to say the party was backing Mr English.

He went onto guilt, which he said was carried by Steven Joyce. "He's done the numbers to see if he can become the leader and he's counted 11.7 billion votes," Mr Robertson joked in reference to Mr Joyce's previous claims of Labour's $11b fiscal hole.

Mr Robertson turned his attention to Tauranga MP Simon Bridges, who previously made an attempt to take the deputy PM position in 2016.

"The sure sign in opposition that something might be going on, is Simon Bridges grew a beard over Summer."

"The maneuvering has started."

He said on the government's side of the House, Kieran McAnulty grew a beard also, "but that's only so he could get into pubs", Mr Roberson said to a laughing audience.

However today Mr English dispelled rumours of leadership bids, brushing aside questions into his future in Wellington today, but he did manage to utter "absolutely" when asked if he felt confident in his position.