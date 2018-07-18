Designer dog 'Bowie' stolen from Auckland hamburger store reunited with tearful owner thanks to microchip

The owners of a stolen Cavoodle dog have shed "tears of joy" after being reunited with their designer pooch - three months after it was stolen from the entrance of an Auckland hamburger store.

Bowie, the now 9-month-old Poodle, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel cross, was returned to her owner, Jo, by the Manukau Auckland Council Animal Shelter today.

Last night, Auckland Council had received a call from a family Bowie had followed home in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

Thanks to Bowie having been microchipped, the staff at the Manukau Animal Shelter could track down the number of her owner.

"Bowie's mum Jo was contacted from this information she was elated and came straight to the shelter," Auckland Council Animal Shelters said on their Facebook page.

"There were lots of tears of joy and smiles from the staff.

"Again this proves that microchipping is critical for every dog to have, it helps reunite dogs with owners in all situations even when having been stolen."

On April 18, Bowie was stolen while tied up outside a New Lynn Burger Fuel.

Jo, Bowie's owner, was inside the store when CCTV captured someone unhooking the leash and carrying the dog away.