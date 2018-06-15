 

Designer asks for public support to make LEGO kākāpō available for purchase

New Zealand's famous kākāpō has been recreated in LEGO form, and its designer needs the public's support to have the native bird turned into a work of art.

FlancrestEnterprise's Lego kākāpō design.

"I chose to design and build a kākāpō as I am passionate about New Zealand and its unique wildlife," its creator, FlancrestEnterprises, wrote on the LEGO Ideas website, Newshub reports.

The website allows users to submit designs to be turned into Lego sets available for the market.

Designers whose creations are chosen by the company will receive one per cent of the royalties for every set purchased.

For the design to be made by the company, the submission needs to receive 10,000 supporters.

The design for the free-standing bird has received 431 supporters so far, with 423 days left to go.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has voted so far, I truly appreciate the effort people are making to vote. The project just hit the first milestone in just over 12 hours (which was to reach 100 votes within the first 60 days)," the kākāpō's designer said on social media site Reddit yesterday.

"I've now been awarded an additional 365 days to reach 1,000 votes, hopefully that can be done a lot quicker! 1% of the way to 10,000!"

The LEGO kākāpō, weighing in at 251 grams and made up of 473 parts, would have extendable wings and "fully swoopable if you're into breaking rules".

To vote for the design, click here.


