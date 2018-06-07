 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Desert Road shut as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Last night's cold southerly has brought snow to many areas, and has led to the closure or restriction of some roads.

The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.
Source: Breakfast

The Desert Road is closed due to snow, and Lewis Pass (SH7) west of the Hanmer Springs turnoff was closed this morning, but has since re-opened with all vehicles requiring chains.

A webcam view of the Desert Road at Waiouru, taken about 5.30pm last night.

A webcam view of the Desert Road at Waiouru, taken about 5.30pm last night.

Source: NZTA

NZTA is warning that the Napier-Taupo Road is very frosty after 4-8cm of snow settled overnight, and motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling.

The Manawatu Gorge is still closed due to a slip on June 4, and the detour over the Saddle Road is reduced to 30kmh due to road conditions.

Several Southland, Otago and Canterbury roads have cautions on them due to black ice or snowfall, and chains are required on some of them.

Motorists are advised to visit NZTA's traffic information map for specific warnings on their route.

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather page here.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Most read story: Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth cleared of misconduct

2
Phillip Zillner

Australian man jailed for calling women, pretending to be a cop and saying their child was dead

00:07
3
Police say the soldier was under the influence of drugs when he took the M577 armoured personnel carrier.

Watch: US soldier steals armoured vehicle from National Guard base, tweets from inside during 100km police chase

00:22
4
The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.

Desert Road shut as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

00:40
5
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

03:54
Professor James Higham says films like 'Blackfish' have led many to frown on zoos keeping large, intelligent creatures locked up.

'There are questions of both physical and mental wellbeing' - Professor says attitudes toward keeping animals in zoos shifting

Auckland Zoo yesterday euthanised its two ageing lions Kura and Amira, who were 19 and 17 respectively.

00:22
The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.

Desert Road shut as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.


04:28

Watch: Anika Moa has a date with Heartbreak Island presenter Matilda Rice to get juicy details of the new TVNZ2 show

The series premieres on Monday June, 11.

00:40
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

Toa got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 