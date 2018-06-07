 

New Zealand


Desert Road re-opened but more snow possible as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

Last night's cold southerly has brought snow to many areas, and has led to the closure or restriction of some roads.

The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.
The Desert Road was this morning closed due to snow, but has since re-opened, and Lewis Pass (SH7) west of the Hanmer Springs turnoff was closed this morning, but has also since re-opened with all vehicles requiring chains.

A webcam view of the Desert Road at Waiouru, taken about 5.30pm last night.

The MetService has also issued snowfall warning for the Desert Road, saying up to 3cm of snow may settle on higher parts. 

NZTA is warning that the Napier-Taupo Road is very frosty after 4-8cm of snow settled overnight, and motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling.

The Manawatu Gorge is still closed due to a slip on June 4, and the detour over the Saddle Road is reduced to 30kmh due to road conditions.

Several Southland, Otago and Canterbury roads have cautions on them due to black ice or snowfall, and chains are required on some of them.

Motorists are advised to visit NZTA's traffic information map for specific warnings on their route.

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather page here.

