Desert Road to be closed until late afternoon after truck and trailer overturns

State Highway One, Desert Road is closed after a truck and trailer rolled this morning.

Desert Road will remain closed until the truck that overturned this morning is removed. Source: Supplied

A detour is in place via State Highway 49 at Waiouru, SH44, SH47, SH46 and then back on to State Highway 1 at Rangipo.

The detour, which may be in place for several hours, will add at least forty extra minutes to journeys through the area.

A Fire Service spokesperson said they were called to the accident just after 9am.