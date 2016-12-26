 

Desert Road to be closed until late afternoon after truck and trailer overturns

State Highway One, Desert Road is closed after a truck and trailer rolled this morning.

Desert Road will remain closed until the truck that overturned this morning is removed.

Desert Road will remain closed until the truck that overturned this morning is removed.

Source: Supplied

A detour is in place via State Highway 49 at Waiouru, SH44, SH47, SH46 and then back on to State Highway 1 at Rangipo. 

The detour, which may be in place for several hours, will add at least forty extra minutes to journeys through the area. 

A Fire Service spokesperson said they were called to the accident just after 9am.

No one is trapped or injured, the spokesperson said.

