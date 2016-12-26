Desert Road to be closed until late afternoon after truck and trailer overturns

Source:
State Highway One, Desert Road is closed after a truck and trailer rolled this morning.
Desert Road will remain closed until the truck that overturned this morning is removed.
Source: Supplied
A detour is in place via State Highway 49 at Waiouru, SH44, SH47, SH46 and then back on to State Highway 1 at Rangipo.
The detour, which may be in place for several hours, will add at least forty extra minutes to journeys through the area.
A Fire Service spokesperson said they were called to the accident just after 9am.
No one is trapped or injured, the spokesperson said.
