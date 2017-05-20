Desert road closed, icy conditions and more freezing temperatures expected

Desert Road remains closed as icy conditions expected throughout the night.

Although significant snow is no longer expected, warnings are in place because icy road conditions will continue overnight through to tomorrow morning, MetService said.

The Desert Rd at 5pm today. Source: Stu and Shelley Easton

The Desert Rd is closed in both directions tonight and several vehicles have now been freed after becoming stuck in the snowy conditions , said police.

Motorists are advised to delay travel through the area if possible or use alternate routes through either Napier or New Plymouth.

MetService have also warned of frost, as freezing temperatures look set to peak on Sunday night.