Desert road closed and more freezing temperatures expected tonight as heavy snow settles over the country

The Desert Rd is closed in both directions as heavy snow settles in over the North Island volcanic plateau near Mt Ruapehu.

The Desert Rd at 5pm today. Source: Stu and Shelley Easton

Police say several vehicles have become stuck in the snowy conditions and a snow plough is on the way to rescue the stranded commuters. They also add there is no concern for anyones safety at this stage.

Motorists are advised to delay travel through the area if possible or use alternate routes through either Napier or New Plymouth.

MetService have also warned of frost, as freezing temperatures look set to peak on Sunday night.