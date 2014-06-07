TODAY |

Desert Road closed after fatal crash involving car and truck

A person has been killed in an early morning crash on the Desert Road which has forced the closure of the highway.

Police say a truck and car collided on State Highway 1 in an area called The Three Sisters at around 1.30am.

The driver of the car has died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

Police say the road will be closed for another four hours while a heavy haulage crane removes the truck from the road.

Diversions are in place:

- South bound motorists are diverted from SH1 at Rangipo through SH46 National Park.

- North bound motorists are diverted from SH1 through SH49.

Source: 1 NEWS
