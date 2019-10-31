Deputy police commissioner Mike Clement being investigated by IPCA

Police Minister Stuart Nash has confirmed to 1 NEWS that he is aware that deputy police commissioner Mike Clement is being investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Source: Breakfast

Mr Clement is tipped to be the top candidate to replace Police Commissioner Mike Bush next month.

1 NEWS understands an announcement on who will take over as Police Commissioner will be made soon.

A recommendation is made by the State Services Commission and goes through the Police Minister and Prime Minister before getting final sign off by the Governor General.