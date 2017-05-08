Deputy PM Paula Bennett may be witness at Chester Borrows trial

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett may be required to give evidence in the court case of Whanganui MP Chester Borrows.

Borrows, 59, has been charged with careless driving causing injury following an anti-TPP protest in the city last year.

Two women were run over and suffered minor injuries when protesters blocked the path of Borrows' car, with Ms Bennett also inside.

The first day of the trial in the Whanganui District Court was held yesterday, at the end of which his lawyer Nathan Bourke applied to have the charge dismissed because of a lack of evidence against the former policeman.

Judge Stephanie Edwards will give her decision on that at 11am today and if she considers there is enough evidence both Borrows and Ms Bennett will be witnesses for the defence.

Yesterday, the court heard from the two victims, two witnesses and three police officers who were there.

In Borrows' statement to police he said he feared protesters jumping on his car or even trying to open the doors, and that he had seen a Facebook post from a local man which indicated another dildo attack on a politician.

He believed he was driving safely and wasn't aware he had hit anyone.

Borrows, who has been an MP since 2005 and is a former minister for the courts, is not running for re-election this year.