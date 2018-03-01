 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Deportees and pacific aid on the agenda as Ardern and Peters hit Australia

share

Source:

Associated Press

The fate of Kiwi convicted criminals deported from Australia will be on the agenda when Jacinda Ardern and Malcolm Turnbull hold bilateral talks.

NZ's relationship with Australia has been rocky at times, and the Prime Minister has a checklist of issues to raise with her counterpart Malcolm Turnbull.
Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand prime minister was arriving in Sydney on Thursday night accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, seven cabinet ministers and a business delegation.

Ms Ardern and Mr Turnbull will have a bilateral meeting in Sydney on Friday and will participate in an Australia-NZ leadership forum.

As of late January there were 170 New Zealanders, including 17 women, in Australian immigration detention whose visas were automatically revoked following a December 2014 crackdown on foreign-born convicted criminals.

Foreigners who have served more than 12 months in Australian jails have been steadily rounded up for deportation.

However, some New Zealanders who grew up in Australia and have weak ties across the ditch have appealed their deportations.

Ms Ardern acknowledged Australia's legal rights to toughen up visa rules but flagged she'll be putting a moral case to Mr Turnbull during their meeting.

A New Zealand parliamentary committee last week was told 1023 deportees had been sent back in the last two years and 44 per cent of them had reoffended.

"No one would argue that bringing someone back to New Zealand who has never stepped foot in this country lends itself to an easy process of reintegration and rehabilitation," Ms Ardern told reporters in Wellington on Thursday, adding there were questions over the policy's fairness.

"It leaves us with a very tough job and I'll continue to raise it."

New Zealand's opposition leader Simon Bridges is also coming to Sydney for the leadership forum.

Mr Bridges said ties between the two countries had taken a bit of a "bruising" after Ms Ardern, late last year, reaffirmed NZ's offer to resettle 150 refugees Australia sent to Manus Island.
The proposal was initially made by the Key government in 2013.

Mr Turnbull said he and wife Lucy were looking forward to welcoming Ms Ardern and her partner, fishing show host Clarke Gayford.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

00:55
2
The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Watch: 'Completely irrational question' – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges square-off over prison population

02:13
3
It's reported as many as 50 people have died in the freezing conditions.

Extreme snow expected as Scotland issues risk to life warning

02:51
4
On March 13 it will be 10,000 days since he was elected into parliament.

'This has been our adventure' – Bill English given standing ovation after valedictory speech

02:04
5
Patrick Mailata is in England preparing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by training with the world's best.

Watch: 'AJ is honestly a down to earth dude' - Kiwi boxer spars with Anthony Joshua ahead of super fight with Joseph Parker

02:51
On March 13 it will be 10,000 days since he was elected into parliament.

'This has been our adventure' – Bill English given standing ovation after valedictory speech

The former PM channelled poet James K. Baxter as he finished his speech.


44:53
Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

Full speech: Bill English farewells Parliament with touching and humorous valedictory address

Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

02:17
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Picks Round 2 Picks: Blues and Chiefs face off in must-win derby while Hurricanes look to rebound in Argentina

Andrew Saville, Stephen Stuart and all the TVNZ rugby oracles have shaken off the cobwebs and are back to pick this week's winners.

01:44
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 