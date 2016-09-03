Deportation order stands for Indian students after last-ditch appeal for help fails

A group of Indian students have received news that their last-ditch effort to avoid deportation has failed.

Nine Indian students were issued deportation notices after their India-based immigration agents secured visas for them using false documents.

The students, who came to New Zealand to study after paying up to $30,000 each in fees, say they were unaware their documents were falsified.

The Government says it's their responsibility to ensure their documents were legitimate.

Indian students gather to protest deportation Source: 1 NEWS

The group had appealed to the Minister of Business, Innovation and Employment to intervene in their deportation, a move which was rejected.

Some of the students are meeting tonight to decide their next course of action.

One of the options being considered is to take sanctuary in a church.