Department of Conservation working to free orca tangled in crayfish line in Northland

The Department of Conservation is working to free an orca whale who has become entangled in a crayfish line in Northland.

An orca whale (file picture). Source: Associated Press

DoC says they have a team currently working to free the male orca who has been trapped in the line near Tutukaka.

"We need space to do this work," DoC said in a statement.

"Please don’t approach the orca or DOC crews, keep your boats at least 50m away and do not enter the water."

A DoC spokesperson told 1 NEWS the trapped orca was reported late last night, however it was too dark to disentangle the orca. Rescue efforts began at first light.

Three orcas from the same pod remain nearby.