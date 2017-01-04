TODAY |

Department of Conservation working to free orca tangled in crayfish line in Northland

Source:  1 NEWS

The Department of Conservation is working to free an orca whale who has become entangled in a crayfish line in Northland.

An orca whale (file picture). Source: Associated Press

DoC says they have a team currently working to free the male orca who has been trapped in the line near Tutukaka.

"We need space to do this work," DoC said in a statement.

"Please don’t approach the orca or DOC crews, keep your boats at least 50m away and do not enter the water."

A DoC spokesperson told 1 NEWS the trapped orca was reported late last night, however it was too dark to disentangle the orca. Rescue efforts began at first light.

Three orcas from the same pod remain nearby.

The waters near Tutukaka are popular among fishers.  

New Zealand
Animals
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Union claims Bunnings workers 'shocked' to find they will be without a job two days after Christmas
2
Missing Wellington teenager found dead
3
Bunnings store closures 'came out of the blue' for store workers, union says
4
Dead animals, samurai sword among many recycle fails noted by Auckland Council this year
5
New Zealand Rugby suspends convicted Highlanders lock
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Choppy McChopsalot Choppalopagus: Auckland's barking mad dog names

Over $200,000 raised for seriously injured White Island tour guides

Union claims Bunnings workers 'shocked' to find they will be without a job two days after Christmas
02:13

Race Relations Commissioner unperturbed by Dutch Christmas parade's 'Black Pete' tradition